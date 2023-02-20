Chef Killed in St Ann Motor Vehicle Accident

The Runaway Bay police in St Ann have commenced a probe into a fatal accident which claimed the life of a 25-year-old Chef, on Saturday, February 18.
He has been identified as Omaine Brown, of a Hopewell Park address in Discovery Bay, St Ann.
Reports are that about 6:30pm, Brown was driving his Toyota Starlet motor car along the Runaway Bay main road in the vicinity of Bahia Principe resort, when he lost control of the vehicle which crashed into a utility pole.
Brown was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.