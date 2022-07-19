Chef Indicted with Several Charges

Twenty-three-year old Kenrick Bambridge, chef of Red Hills, Kingston has been charged with House Breaking and Larceny, Resisting Arrest, Assaulting a Police, Disorderly Conduct and Receiving Stolen Properties arising from an incident in his community.

Reports are that between Monday, July 11, 2022 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022 the complainant securely locked his premises and left. Bambridge and other men entered the premises by removing the door and removed furniture and clothing items valued in excess of one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000.00).

Police investigations led them to Bambridge’s house, where he was seen with clothing items which the complainant identified as his. Police then held on to the accused, who resisted; he started behaving boisterously and using calumnious languages. After being subdued and questioned by the police, Bambridge took the police to the complainant’s properties.

He was subsequently charged on Monday, July 18, 2022 following a question and answer session.
His court date is being finalised.

