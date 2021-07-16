Chef Charged with Rape and Indecent Assault in Hanover

Forty-eight-year-old Byron Petgrave, chef of Norwood Gardens, St. James has been arrested and charged with Rape and Indecent Assault following an incident at a place of safety for children in Grange district, Hanover on Saturday, July 10.

Reports from the Lucea Police are that about 4:50 p.m., the teen, who is disabled, was outside in the yard when Petgrave took her hand and pulled her into a urinal at the back of the premises. He then assaulted and raped her.  The teen reported the incident to one of the caregivers and the Police were summoned.

Investigations led to the arrest of Petgrave; he was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

