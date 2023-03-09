CHEF CHARGED FOR BREACHES OF THE FIREARMS ACT IN ST. CATHERINE

March 08, 2023- Thirty-three-year-old Emelio Johnson, chef of Old Harbour Road, Spanish
Town, St. Catherine has been charged for breaches of the Firearms Act following the seizure of
one Sig Sauer 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition on
Hellshire Beach, Portmore, in the parish on Thursday, March 02.
Johnson has been charged with Possession of Prohibited Weapon and Unauthorized Possession
of Ammunition.
Reports are that about 2:45 p.m., a team of police were on a targeted operation in the Hellshire
Beach area, when Johnson was seen at a section of the beach behaving in a manner that aroused
the officers’ suspicion of him. Upon seeing the police, he ran and was subsequently accosted; the
firearm and ammunition were taken from him.
His court date is being arranged.