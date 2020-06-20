Chavis Carter committed suicide in back of police car: autopsy

Chavis Carter, the 21-year-old man found shot to death in an Arkansas police car with his hands cuffed behind his back, committed suicide, an autopsy showed.

Carter was sitting in the backseat of a Jonesboro police cruiser on July 28 when he put the barrel of a handgun against his right temple and pulled the trigger “despite being handcuffed,” the report said, according to The Associated Press.

“At the time of discharge, the muzzle of the gun was placed against the right temporal scalp,” the report said.

The bizarre death drew scrutiny to the Jonesboro police department, who said two officers frisked Carter twice but never found the .380-caliber Cobra handgun found near his body.

Source: nydailynews