Chatsworth Primary and Infant Drive Thru graduation 

On June 30, 2020, the Chatsworth Primary and Infant held their “Drive-Thru” graduation at the Maroon Town Sports Complex. Principal Mr. Lesga Miller Jr toured the following communities of Shaw Castle, Flagstaff, Browns Town, Zambia, and Maroon Town with the students who bid their farewell by members of the school community and well-wishers.

The students were dressed in their gowns and their parent’s vehicles were decorated with balloons and pictures of the graduates.

Shaeneil Haughton was awarded a place at the Montego Bay High School for girls, Rihanna McGhie was placed at Rusea’s High while the other eight students were awarded places at St James High, Anchovy High and Maldon.

It was a jubilant feeling for Principal Mr. Lesga Miller who recently took up office on October 1, 2020. The theme was “Physically Distanced but Virtually Connected”, which encompasses the new normal of learning during this COVID Pandemic.