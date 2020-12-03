Charges Laid In Manchester Business Woman’s Murder

Jamaica News: Detectives in Manchester have laid charges against two men and a woman following the murder of 63-year-old Marcia Chin-You at her home in Ingleside Close, Manchester on Thursday, November 26.

Chin-You was found in her car at home about 8:30 p.m., with several stab wounds and the Police were summoned.

Charged with Murder and Conspiracy to Murder are 24-year-old Shacquel Perkins, carpenter of Woodlawn Crescent, 36-year-old Dwayne Brown, security manager of Oakland Drive and

34-year-old Zoie Forrest, business woman also of Oakland Drive, all in Manchester.

The accused were brought before the Manchester Parish Court on Tuesday December 2 where they were remanded to return on Tuesday, December 8.

