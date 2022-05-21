Charges dropped against C Blu, teen rapper accused of shooting NYPD officer

Charges have been dropped against the teenage rapper accused of shooting an NYPD officer during a scuffle in the Bronx earlier this year, officials confirmed.

The gun and assault case against Camrin Williams, a 16-year-old reputed gangbanger and rapper who goes by the stage name C Blu, “cannot be prosecuted,” the city Law Department said in a Friday statement, without elaborating.

Williams had been facing the charges after allegedly shooting 27-year-old cop Kaseem Pennant in the leg in January while he was on probation for a prior gun case.

Bronx Supreme Court Justice Denis Boyle set the up-and-coming rapper’s bond at $250,000, in February, which Williams posted, reportedly with an advance he received after signing a recording contract with Interscope Records.

One week after he made bail, Williams was hauled back into juvenile court for violating his probation.

But Williams’ fortunes changed this week when his latest case was dropped.

“Just because the city cannot prosecute doesn’t mean this individual should have been carrying an illegal weapon — a weapon which contributed to both him and an officer being shot,” the Law Department said in a statement.

“Pursuant to Family Court Law, the case is now sealed and we are unable to say more about the matter.”

NYPD Police Benevolent Association President Patrick J. Lynch called the decision to drop the charges against Williams “absurd.”

“This absurd decision should outrage every New Yorker who wants to get illegal guns off our streets. There is no dispute that this individual was caught carrying an illegal gun for the second time. If perps like this face absolutely no consequences, even after shooting a cop, we have to ask: why bother sending us out to get the guns at all?”

According to police, Williams’ gun went off while he was tussling with the officer after cops responded to a disorderly crowd on Lorillard Place on January 19.

Williams — a member of the Reywey Crew, a subset of the Crips – stepped toward a white car and put his hands in his pockets, cops said. When police asked him to show his hands, he refused, which led to the struggle.

He was previously arrested in the Bronx in May 2020, when he was just 14, for possession of a Tauris firearm, authorities said.

SOURCE: New york post

