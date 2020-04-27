Charged with Murder and Illegal Possesion of Firearm and Ammunition- Charmori Laing

Police arrested and charged Five persons with $9.4 million ganja bust
Twenty-four-year-old Chamori Laing, otherwise called ‘Caveman’, a mason of Red Hills, St. Andrew was arrested and charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition on Friday, April 24.

Dead is 24-year-old Jordai Clarke otherwise called ‘Cordo’, a mason of Pleasant Hill, Bog Walk, St. Catherine.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 12:30 p.m., on Monday July 29, 2019 Laing and two other men went to the Bowerswood district, Bog Walk, St. Catherine where they shot Clarke several times. The Police were alerted and Clarke was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. An investigation was launched and Laing was arrested and questioned in the presence of his attorney and was charged.

The other men are being sought by the Police.

His court date will be announced later at a later date.

