Charged for murder of bus conductor

Jamaica News: A man has been charged for the murder of a bus conductor in Kingston, nearly three months ago, in Kingston.

Dead is 44-year-old Tyrone Reid otherwise called “Stamma”, of Maxfield Park, Kingston.

Charged is 21-year-old Orlando Campbell otherwise called ‘Lucas’ of Lincoln Road, also in Kingston.

Campbell was charged with murder, conspiracy to murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The police reported that about 5:15 pm, February 19, Reid was walking along the roadway, near the intersection of Bay Farm Road and Olympic Way Kingston 11

when men on a motorcycle approached him. It is alleged that the pillion passenger opened gunfire, hitting him before fleeing the scene on the motorcycle.

Campbell was charged after being positively pointed out in an identification parade.