Charged for murder after wife dies in building that was set ablaze
Police have arrested a man after his wife was reportedly locked into a building that was set ablaze in St Ann’s Bay, St Ann.

Dead is 31-year-old Racquel Rattray. She suffered burns Saturday, August 1 and succumbed to her injuries today, Monday.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) in a release Monday afternoon, August 10 said the St. Ann’s Bay Police have begun a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Seville Settlement, St. Ann.

Reports from the St. Ann’s Bay Police are that about midnight, Saturday, August 1, Rattray had a disagreement with her spouse, allegedly about money raised from the opening of their shop. Rattray’s husband reportedly poured gasoline into the shop and in a bid to stop him, she went inside, after which, he allegedly set it ablaze and locked her inside.

Residents reportedly called the police and the fire brigade after hearing screams. Cooling down operations were conducted and Rattary was found amongst the rubble. She was taken to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries on Monday, August 10.

The husband was taken into custody; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

