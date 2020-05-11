Change in curfew hours as of Wednesday and for Labour Day weekend

The curfew hours are being eased as of Wednesday, this week.

However, over the Labour Day weekend, starting May 24, the hours will be tightened again.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness gave the changes regarding the curfew while speaking at a digital media briefing taking place now.

From Wednesday, May 13, the curfew hours will start at 8 p.m. and go until 5 a.m.

This is a change from the present situation that continues until Wednesday morning when the country has been under a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

From Wednesday, May 13 until Sunday morning May 24, the day before Labour Day, therefore Curfew hours will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Sunday, May 24 the curfew will start at 3 p.m. and go to 8.am. Labour Day, Monday, May 25.

And then on Labour Day, May 25 the curfew will start at 3 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 26.

A new curfew cycle will then commence

On Tuesday evening 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 27 and will continue 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. thereafter May 31.

Mr Holness said what was being done was the gradual loosening of the curfew hours.