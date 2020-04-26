Chang condemns double murder, says breach of ‘no-party’ order to be investigated

Minister of National Security, Dr. Horace Chang, has described as despicable this morning’s shooting which has left two dead and five others injured including a six-year-old, in Craig Town, Kingston.

Dead are 15-year-old Alan Thompson and 17-year-old Jevaughn Christie. Police said the two were among other children at a party in Craig Town, a part of Denham Town when men burst in shooting. The gunmen escaped.

In a release Saturday night, Dr. Chang expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and called on Jamaicans “to put an end to violent crimes and murder sprees”. He says “as a society, we need to embrace a collaborative strategy and make greater efforts to prevent conflict and promote peace and non-violence within our communities”.

Meantime, in the release, the Ministry said an investigation will be launched into the breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act that prohibits public gatherings. The Ministry “reiterates that public gatherings, including parties, are strictly prohibited under the Disaster Risk Management Act, which has been in effect since Friday, March 13.”

Minister Chang says he will be engaging the police high command to ensure all the steps are taken to locate “the perpetrators and prosecute them to the full extent of the law”.