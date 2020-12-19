Chang, Commish in Clarendon in Curfew

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Horace Chang has joined Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, in a tour of Clarendon where five murders in 24 hours in one community forced a curfew.

The curfew starting Friday afternoon at 5 a.m. and scheduled to end Sunday at 6 p.m. was clamped on Effortville, where five people were shot dead Wednesday night and Thursday night.

Police say gang members who did the killing were looking for a motorbike that went missing in the troubled community.

On Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at about 9:30 pm, gunmen opened gunfire on patrons at a community square, hitting four persons. Fifty-six-year-old Michael Henry, a taxi operator, and a man named Evel Mitchell were killed in that incident. All four were residents of Effortville.

Minutes later that night, another resident of the community; 48-year-old Janet Mundle-Reeves was shot and killed by gunmen.

On Thursday, December 17, 2020 about 7:30 p.m., gunmen opened fire on a couple who was walking along the roadway in the community. They have been identified as 54-year-old Sonia Miller Taylor and Leroy Taylor both of Effortville.

Investigators from the Criminal Investigation Branch and the Major Investigation Division have been assigned to assist detectives in the division as the investigations continue into the killings continue.