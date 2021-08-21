Central Village Man Missing

Forty-two-year-old Anthony Smith of Canal Bank district, Central Village in St. Catherine has been missing since May 2021.

He is of dark complexion, stout build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Central Village Police are that Smith was last seen in his community sometime in May. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Anthony Smith is being asked to contact the Central Village Police at (876) 956-4100, Police emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Anthony Smith was available at the time of this publication.