Celebs send support to Chrissy Teigen & John Legend after Pregnancy Loss

Countless stars are sending their support to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend after the couple announced the loss of their son.

On Wednesday night, Teigen, shared the sad news on social media, writing that they are “shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.”

The grieving parents who share daughter Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2 said their baby, whom they called Jack, “worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” wrote Teigen. “Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.”

Following news of the pregnancy loss, droves of Teigen’s celebrity friends and followers shared their condolences with the family, filling the comments section with supportive sentiments.

Concluding her emotional post on Wednesday, Teigen wrote that she’s grateful for what she has, reaffirming that she and her family will “love each other harder and get through it.”