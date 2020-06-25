Celebrity-targeting hackers return with dirt on Bad Boy, LeBron and more

The hackers who attacked the celebrity law firm ran by famed attorney Allen Grubman are back.

The group, which calls itself REvil, has posted a new message on the dark Web saying it’s ready to auction off all the info it allegedly has on LeBron James, Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey, starting at $600,000 per star.

They also claim to have documents on Diddy’s Bad Boy Entertainment for a reserve price of $750,000, plus secret files on Universal and MTV for auction starting at $1 million per company.

The hackers, believed to be Eastern European, claim on their site, “Bribery celebrity’s [sic] by the Democratical [sic] party, sexual harassment by top politicians, envy of celebrity’s for each other … all of that is waiting for you in files of Grubman company.”

Grubman has refused to pay a ransom demand of $42 million.

A source close to the law firm claimed the hackers were lying about the contents of the files to extort more money. The source said, “The firm handles contracts and business matters, not criminal or marital issues.

“So the assertion that some salacious material is going to come out is a fraudulent attempt to gin up interest in some stolen files the firm won’t pay for.

“This group previously claimed to have ‘revealing’ documents about President Trump, who was never a client. This, like many of these criminal claims, proved to be false.”

In May, the hackers claimed to have a trove of “dirty laundry” on President Trump from the Grubman attack, but then the group suddenly announced a week later that the stolen files were off the market, having been sold to a secret bidder — leading many to believe they didn’t have the goods after all.

A spokesperson for the law firm Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks, said, “The most recent post is yet another desperate nuisance tactic these criminals are using to try to squeeze out a profit from stolen data.

“Our clients and the entertainment industry as a whole have overwhelmingly applauded the firm’s position that we will not give in to extortion.”

Source: Page Six