CCTV Footage Shows Clarendon Man Breaking Bar

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showing a Clarendon man breaking into a sports bar in Ulster Spring, Trelawny on Thursday, March 25 led to him being arrested and charged.

Charged with Shop Breaking and Larceny is 23-year-old Johnoy Chambers of Tollgate, Trelawny.

Reports are that a businessman securely locked his bar and left. Upon his return he discovered his shop broken into and an undetermined amount of cash stolen. A review of the CCTV footage showed Chambers breaking into the shop and stealing the cash. He was subsequently arrested and charged.