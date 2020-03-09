Cazely killed at party

Jamaica News: A man was shot and killed during an altercation at a party on Sunday. Dead is 30-year-old Cordel Cazely of Paul Island, Grange Hill in Westmoreland.

It is reported that about 4:00 a.m. Cazely was at a party in the area when he got into an altercation with another man, which escalated.

It is said that the man pulled a gun and shot Cazely in his upper body. Cazely was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was accosted by residents and handed over to the police.

News Reporter: Marc Lodge

