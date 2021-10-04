Cavalier Win first JPL Title in 40 years

Cavalier SC beat Waterhouse FC to lifted the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) trophy for the first time in 40 years after 5-4 in penalty shoot-out win at the Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Saturday.

The match ended 1-1 deadlock in extra time, the game headed to a shootout. Shaquille Bradford, Shevon Stewart, Andre Leslie, and Ricardo Thomas scored for Waterhouse, while Richard King, Jamoi Topey, Melvin Doxilly, Marlando Maxwell, and Jamar Purcell scored to give Cavalier a final 5-4 advantage.

In the third-place play-off, Tivoli Gardens triumphed over Mount Pleasant also via another penalty shootout.