Casieka Dunkley Missing, from St Catherine

Twenty-eight-year-old Casieka Dunkley of Cumberland, Portmore, St. Catherine has been missing since Thursday, June 11.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Bridgeport Police are that about 7:00 p.m., Dunkley was last seen in Westmeade Willows, Portmore, St. Catherine dressed in a black-and-white blouse and black pants. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Casieka Dunkley is being asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 876-988-2697, 876-322-0943, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

