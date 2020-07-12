Cashier in Trelawny charged for stealing

A cashier in Trelawny has been charged for stealing money from her employer.
She has been identified as 23-year-old Nicola Rattray of Hyde district, Trelawny.
Police said she was employed at a health department in Trelawny and has been charged with
larceny as a servant after fleecing money from the organization on Friday, May 1.

Reports are that Rattray stole J$23,000 and the police were called in after the theft was
discovered. She was served a summon on Friday, July 10.

Investigations continue.

