‘Cashawn” the Fisherman Killed in Portmore

A popular fisherman was shot and killed in Portmore, St Catherine, on Sunday, March 26.
He has been identified as 24-year-old Shawn Sanderson, otherwise called “Cashawn”‘ of Newlands in Portmore, St Catherine.
Reports by the Portmore police are that about 7:00am, residents stumbled upon Sanderson’s body along a dirt track and alerted the police.
On arrival of the lawmen, the now deceased was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.