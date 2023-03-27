‘Cashawn” the Fisherman Killed in Portmore

A popular fisherman was shot and killed in Portmore, St Catherine, on Sunday, March 26.

He has been identified as 24-year-old Shawn Sanderson, otherwise called  “Cashawn”‘ of Newlands in Portmore, St Catherine.

Reports by the Portmore police are that about 7:00am, residents stumbled upon Sanderson’s body along a dirt track and alerted the police.

On arrival of the lawmen, the now deceased was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

