Carrie Underwood visits Jay Cutler’s farm with her sons

Jay Cutler welcomed special guests to his Tennessee farm this week.

On Monday, Carrie Underwood shared a series of photos featuring sons Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1, bonding with Cutler’s beloved mini-cows, Hank and Ruby.

“Took a trip to #CutlerFarm @ifjayhadinstagram,” the 37-year-old singer posted to her Instagram story, according to screenshots from Us Weekly.

In a separate story, Underwood — who has been married to former NHL player Mike Fisher, 40, since 2010 — captured the moment Jacob greeted his new pals, captioning the post: “Hank and Ruby say ‘Hello.’”

Both Cutler and Underwood settled in Tennessee with their families. It’s unclear how long they’ve been pals.

As for Cutler, 37, the former Chicago Bears quarterback has been busy in recent weeks, both on-and-off Instagram.

Last month, Cutler introduced Hank and Ruby to his followers, indicating his social media return following a brief absence. The father of three seemingly scrubbed his Instagram account shortly after his estranged wife, Kristin Cavallari, posted a cozy photo with her “Laguna Beach” ex, Stephen Colletti.

Cutler and Cavallari, 33, announced their divorce in April. They share sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and 4-year-old daughter Saylor.

This week, Cutler also kicked off “2020 Deer Camp,” not long after squashing Tomi Lahren dating rumors. On Friday, Cutler posted a video of Ruby, whom he dubbed, “Only lady in my life.”

