Carpenter Murdered on Barry Street, Kingston

Fifty-five-year-old Naseem Brown, a carpenter of Barry Street, Kingston, was shot and killed by armed men in his yard on Wednesday, June 9.

Reports by the Central Police are that about 6:00 pm, Brown was sitting at the back of his home in Barry Street, when he was pounced upon by armed men.

The gunmen opened fire hitting him multiple times, before escaping in the area on foot.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Brown was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.