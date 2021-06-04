Carpenter Held with Illegal Gun in ZOSO Zone, in Mount Salem, St James

One man was arrested and charged by the Mount Salem police, after he was caught in possession of an Illegal firearm, within the boundaries of the Zone of Special Operation, in Mount Salem, St James, on Wednesday, June 2.

Facing charges of Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition is 32-year-old, Howard Simon, a Carpenter also of Mount Salem community.

Reports by the police are that about 8:00 pm, a police team was carrying out operations in the community when they saw Simon acting in a suspicious manner.

Upon seeing the officers, he attempted to run, but was chased and held by the police.

A search of his person led to the seizure of a .38 revolver, loaded with four .38 rounds of ammunition, and a 9mm cartridge.

He was arrested and subsequently charged.