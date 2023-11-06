Carpenter Charged With Robbery With Aggravation

The St. Ann Police have charged 31-year-old Chadwick Gayle a carpenter
of the Avery Housing Scheme, Old Harbour, St. Catherine and Higgins Land, Alexandria, St. Ann
with robbery with aggravation about an incident that occurred on Train Line district, Browns
Town in the parish on Friday, October 20.
Reports are that about 1:00 p.m., a man was driving a Toyota Fielder along the roadway— he
stopped to urinate when Gayle and three other gunmen who also had knives pounced upon him.
The gunmen proceeded to rob him of his motor car, cash and other items. The men then escaped
in the motor car. A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.
During the investigation, Gayle was arrested. He was charged after he underwent a question-and-
answer session in the presence of his attorney.
His court date has not been finalised and his accomplices are currently being sought by the police.