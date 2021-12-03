Carnival Glory Returns to Montego Bay, Jamaica

Montego Bay, Jamaica – As part of Carnival Cruise Line’s return to guest operations, Carnival Glory arrived in Montego Bay, Jamaica, on December 1, for the first time since the industry-wide pause in operations. The arrival also marks the line’s return to a second port of call in Jamaica. Other Carnival ships have been calling to Ocho Rios since August.

Carnival Glory’s fourteen-day Panama Canal cruise departed from the Port of New Orleans on Nov. 28 and will also stop in Curacao; Aruba; Limón, Costa Rica; Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan; and Cozumel, Mexico.

“We are delighted to return to Montego Bay and offer guests an opportunity to experience all of the beauty and charm of this Jamaican port,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “On behalf of Carnival, I would like to thank our partners in Montego Bay for working with us to bring safe cruising and our guests back to Jamaica.”

With more than half of its ships already in guest operations, additional ships will resume service in the coming weeks and months as the line’s successful restart of operations continues. All 22 of Carnival’s U.S.-based ships will be back in guest operations by March 2022.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit www.carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.