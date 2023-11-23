Carjacking suspect trapped in porta-potty by golfer following police chase: ‘I got s–t on me, bro’

A carjacking suspect in Wisconsin found himself in a crappy situation last week when a quick-thinking bystander tipped over a porta-potty where he was hiding, trapping him inside until cops arrived.
The suspect was one of four people wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle and hit-and-run crash on Interstate 43 last Wednesday, according to local reports.
The wild police chase began when an officer spotted a Dodge Durango which had been reported stolen from Plymouth Minnesota, on Port Washington Road around 11:40 a.m., Glendale police said, according to local station TMJ4.
When the cop approached the SUV, the driver sped off, police said.
A different officer farther down the road put down tire deflation devices on the roadway which the Durango swerved into the opposite lane to avoid, striking a car head-on, according to footage published by the local NBC affiliate station.
00:0603:49
The Durango ricocheted off the other car — which crashed into a third vehicle — and sped through a grassy median before striking a traffic barrier on the shoulder of I-43, the clip shows.
The doors of the stolen SUV then fly open, as four people dash across several lanes of traffic, scattering in different directions, according to the video.
One of the suspects was intercepted by a police officer on the scene while another two ran west onto the nearby Lincoln Park Golf Course, the station reported.
One of the pair on the golf course ran into the woods alongside its grassy lawns, while the other beelined for a bright orange porta-potty, according to the outlet.
Two golfers watched the scene unfold with police cruisers not far behind.
Ilissa Boland and Adam Westermayer told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel they saw the one suspect go inside the johnny-on-the-spot and a police vehicle fly by.
“We’re looking at each other like, ‘Are you serious? That’s where he’s gonna hide?’” Boland, a realtor in the area, told the paper.
Westermayer approached the porta-john but found the door locked.
He then decided to tip it over so its door was against the ground, effectively trapping the suspect inside.
“Good luck man,” he said after pushing the toilet over and walking away, the paper reported.
He told TMJ4 he hoped to buy cops some time with the move.
“When we realized they were being chased and that kid was in the porta potty, we tried to tell the police officer,” he told the station.
“He went off to chase the other one and I just made a rash decision to go push the porta potty down.”
Westermayer added that he felt like it was his duty to help the officers on the chase.
“There was no thought. I just knew what the right thing was to do and I did it,” he said.
Boland watched the wild entrapment and arrest unfold and recorded it on her phone.
“Adam tipped it over and [we] heard the sloshing from the porta-potty,” she told the station.
“It was literally a crappy situation.”
Bodycam footage later released by Glendale police and obtained by the Journal Sentinel shows what happened next.
The suspect shouts “Let me out” as three cops surround the porta-john with their guns drawn, the footage shows.
One of the officers rolls the porta-potty over as liquid sloshes and the suspect yells out.
“Crawl out, dude,” an officer instructs him.
“Don’t do anything stupid.”
“Bro, I got s–t on me, bro,” he says as he crawls out and raises his hands in the air.
The police yell at the suspect to get on the ground and he complies before the clip ends.