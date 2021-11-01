Caribbean Cream to Increase Cold Room Capacity

Caribbean Cream Limited said it has finalised the design of a new cold room, to be located on South Road in Kingston, next door to the current plant.

At its annual general meeting, General Manager Ryan Peralto says the project should move the storage capacity of finished goods from a 260 pallet space to an 800 pallet space blast freezer capacity.

It is scheduled to be put into operation during the 2022/2023 financial year.

Caribbean Cream, which trades as Kremi, has reported strong revenue growth for the past year, with sales for the current half-year surpassing $1 billion, representing a 16 per cent increase over the previous year.

