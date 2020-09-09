Caribbean and African Continue to Dominate with Tracks Like Footsteps ft Big Zeeks’ Bad Breed (Afro/Caro)

As Caribbean and African culture continues to be embedded in mainstream music,

Dancehall and Afrobeat continue to influence many prominent artists with its infectious beat and melodies. For recording artist Footsteps, the latter perfectly falls into with his music philosophy of “feel good music.”

From blazing the international airwaves on such stations as BBC 1Xtra to spurring a sexy Virtual Challenge, Footsteps has teamed up with another UK dancehall artist Big Zeeks on one of summer 2020 bound track Bad Breed

“She wanna know if I’m Afro or asks the fusion single whose lyrics are based on a true story of a culturally stereotypical mother not liking her daughter dating a Jamaican man because she heard they are bad news about poking fun at fact that we are not different. This song showcases AFROCARIBBEAN as one, a play on words that looks as though it’s two separate entities but really it’s one, overall culture,” Footsteps told McKoy’s News.

Along with streaming the bubbling “Bad Breed (Afro/Caro)” track on your favorite platform, music lovers can sing along to a lyric video, while a fun, playful official video with a comedic look on the whole African vs Caribbean debate will soon be released.

Although some physical borders might be closed because of covid-19, music knows no boundaries, “The Only Thing That Separates us is the Ocean” – Footsteps

The mark of a great artist is his ability to embrace and understand music instrumentation, from there his voice becomes an instrument on par with a clarinet, saxophone or piano. These all being instruments that UK based recording artist Footsteps has mastered before lending his voice to musical notes. With an early influence of Jazz and further embracing the sounds of his diverse city, Footsteps’s personal playlist of reggae, afrobeat, soul, dancehall, funk and house also reflect his approach on his music career.

“I make whatever sounds good and feels good. Anything that can bring out an emotion. I’m a pleaser, so making music people love makes me happy!”

“Don’t try to follow in my footsteps. Make your own footsteps! No one else can tell the stories that are inside of you except for you. Real Over Fake Every time” – Footsteps