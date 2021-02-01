‘Cardo’ Shot And Killed By Police Impersonators in Spring Mount, St James

Twenty-Two Ricardo Webster, otherwise called ‘ Cardo’, of Spring Mount in St James, was shot and killed, and another man shot and injured, by men posing as police officers.

Reports from the Spring Mount police are that about 3:30am, Webster was at his home with other family members when, men posing as police officers came to the premises and identified themselves as police officers.

The men ordered the occupants to open the door, and as soon as they obeyed, the men opened fire hitting Webster and another family member.

The men then left the house, and the police were summoned and upon arrival, both victims were rushed to hospital where Webster was pronounced dead, and the other family member admitted in serious condition.

