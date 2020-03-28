Cardo Bailey Killed in Crash

Two Dead in Early Morning Crash on Barnett Street
A teenage boy died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident that occurred along a section of the Barbican main road, in Kingston 8, on Friday, March 27.

The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Cardo Bailey, of Grants Pen Avenue, Kingston 8.

Reports by the Grants Pen police are that about 8:30 p.m., Bailey was driving a motor vehicle along a section of Barbican Road, when he lost control and crashes into a wall.

Bailey was thrown from the vehicle into the concrete wall, where he sustained injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead

