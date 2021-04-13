Cardi B’s “Up” spends record 5th week atop Billboard’s Top Triller U.S. chart

Cardi B now owns the record for most weeks spent at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Triller U.S. chart after “Up” topped the list for a record fifth week.

“Up” ruled the chart for a record fifth week on the April 10-dated tally.

Previously, “Up” was tied with with Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cry Baby” and Dixie D’Amelio’s “Be Happy” for the most weeks at No. 1.

“Up” also simultaneously spends its second straight week at No. 2 on Top Triller Global chart after leading for two weeks last month.

Billboard started the Top Triller U.S. chart in July 2020.

The chart highlights the biggest songs on viral entertainment platform Triller.