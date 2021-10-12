Cardi B’s Passa Passa Birthday Party has Everyone talking!

Dancehall Music took the spotlight at the WAP rapper’s birthday Party!

Rapper Cardi B celebrated her 29th Birthday with a dancehall themed vibe and the internet is talking about it. The celebration went down at River Studios in LA on Monday night, Passa Passa style.

In Jamaica, Passa Passa was a huge weekly dancehall street party that originated in West Kingston, Jamaica and has spread to other areas in the Caribbean. Jamaican stars Spice, Ding Dong, Shenseea, Kranium and Chromatic Sound provided the entertainment throughout the night.

A number of celebrities and other guests also came dressed in their best pieces to represent the Caribbean.

See some pics below!