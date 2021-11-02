Cardi B To Host the AMAs

Cardi B is set to host the upcoming American Music Awards.

The rapper behind such hits as “Bodak Yellow” and “Money” has been tapped to host the fan-voted awards show airing from Los Angeles on ABC on Nov. 21.

Cardi B performed “I Like It” at the AMAs in 2018 with J Balvin and Bad Bunny and also made history during her last AMAs appearance, becoming the first female rapper to win Favorite Hip-Hop Song twice.

Olivia Rodrigo, in the first year she’s eligible, is the leading nominee this time with seven, including artist of the year and new artist of the year.

Five-time winner The Weeknd has six nominations, going up against Rodrigo in the artist of the year category along with BTS, Ariana Grande, Drake and Taylor Swift.

Rapper Pop Smoke, who was killed in 2020, is nominated in three categories, including favorite hip-hop album and favorite hip-hop artist, and could win his first award posthumously.