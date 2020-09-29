Cardi B To Bring ‘Wap’ Branding To Fashion, Alcohol, Mineral Water & More

Cardi B is already everywhere with her platinum-selling No.1 single “WAP,” but she’s about to be even more places with it.

The Bronx rapper has filed trademarks to brand just about everything with the three-letter acronym.

From clothing to shoes to bags, liquor, soft drinks, mineral water and more, Cardi and her team clearly don’t plan to leave a single dollar on the table.

Not only is she business savvy but she’s a comedian too, so says Chris Rock himself. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the veteran comic compared the “WAP” rapper to Dave Chappelle and Bill Burr.

“I think Cardi B is the funniest woman or one of the funniest people. It’s like Chappelle … Cardi,” he said with a laugh. “In the standings right now, like who are the funniest people in the world, Cardi is right up there. She’s neck and neck with Bill Burr. She’s good, man.”

He also revealed he’d tried to get her a television show way back before the music when she was just making funny videos on Instagram.

