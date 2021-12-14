Cardi B Set to release New Album In 2022

Rapper Cardi B is planning on releasing her sophomore album in 2022.

She revealed that she’s currently working on the follow-up to her 2018 debut LP ‘Invasion of Privacy’, though its release has been hampered by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Back in April, Cardi said that “the whole COVID thing discouraged me [from] putting out my album” in 2021 and that she didn’t want to promote her new record solely on Zoom.

The rapper added that she intended to “go away for a very long time to finish my album”.

In a message to her Instagram followers last night (December 13), Cardi updated her fans on the progress of her new record.