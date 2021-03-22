Cardi B scores Her 5th Hot 100 No. 1 Hit with ‘Up’

Cardi B has scored her fifth chart-topping song on the Hot 100 after her performance of “Up” as part of a medley with Megan Thee Stallion at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on March 14.

Cardi also extends her record for the most Hot 100 No. 1s among female rappers, and she is the first female rapper with two Hot 100 No. 1s with no accompanying artists.

“Up” drew 22.7 million U.S. streams and 18,000 downloads sold in the week ending March 18, according to MRC Data. Lizzo commented that she personally accounted for “3 mil of them streams the other night,” while Cardi’s “WAP” collaborator Meg heated up the celebration with a string of fire emojis.

Also on Monday, Cardi addressed her fans in an IG Live to thank those who helped her get “Up” top, including Lizzo, Jack Harlow, City Girls, Ciara, Doja Cat and Dream Doll for supporting her and the song through the dance challenge.