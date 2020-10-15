Cardi B says she’s back with Offset after filing for divorce

Cardi B addressed her on-and-off relationship with Offset after the two packed on the PDA during her birthday weekend.

In a new Instagram Live video, she explained why they reconciled when the Grammy-winning rapper celebrated turning 28 over the weekend with a blowout Las Vegas birthday bash.

“Listen y’all, I’m just a crazy bi—. You know how I be arguing with y’all on social media? That’s exactly how we are, between me and my man. So when people be saying I be doing sh– for attention, with this and that, no, I’m just a crazy bi—,” she began around the seven-minute mark. “One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna beat a n—a up… I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no di–.”

The Migos member gifted the “WAP” artist with a US$300,000 Rolls-Royce SUV that came equipped with a custom US$8,000 car seat for their two-year-old daughter Kulture, which led to Cardi defending herself from haters who said she could be bought.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset on Sept. 15, just five days before their third marriage anniversary, according to the Fulton County Magistrate in Georgia.

She confessed how the two had grown apart in an IG Live days after the news of her filing their divorce case broke.

Their hearing was scheduled for Nov. 4, but it’s unclear where the filing stands now.