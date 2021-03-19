Cardi B says she wants to be a billionaire like Rihanna

Cardi B has said she aspires to reach the same level of success as Rihanna and Jay-Z, who are two of her “biggest influences”.

The New York rapper, who performed ‘WAP’ at Sunday’s Grammys, was being interviewed this week when she spoke about how her inspirations had changed since first starting out.

“When I came to the game and people used to be like, ‘Who do you look up to?’ I always used to say, ‘I don’t look up to nobody’, because I didn’t really understand the game and I only feel like I got influenced by the people that was around me,” Cardi explained.

“But now that I’m at the level that I’m at, one of my biggest influences is Rihanna and Jay-Z.”

She continued: “And I’m not just saying it to kiss ass or anything. I just feel like they’re so influential because Rihanna comes from a country, a Caribbean country, that my parents came from and she’s a whole billionaire.”

Back in February, it was reported by Forbes that Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie company had reached $1billion in equity.

The star also became the world’s richest female musician in May, with an estimated fortune of £468million.