Cardi B is ‘scared’ of coronavirus in expletive-filled rant

Cardi B is “deadass f—king scared” of contracting the coronavirus and is taking measures to prepare herself for the worst.

“I’m stocking up on food,” the “I Like It” rapper captioned a video of her ranting about the infectious disease on Tuesday.

In the expletive-filled message to the U.S. government, Cardi said, “I don’t know what this f—k this coronavirus is about. I don’t know understand how this s—t was from Wuhan, China, now all of a sudden this s—t is on motherf—king tour.”

According to CNN, the coronavirus has infected more than 115,000 people worldwide, including 1,000 in the U.S. At least 4,200 people have died globally.

Cardi B Video

“I ain’t gonna front — a bitch is scared,” Cardi added in her video. “S—t got me panicking, and a lot of you motherf—kers think it’s a joke.”

The rapper pointed out to her fans that, though they may not get infected by the virus, they could still deal with the ramifications the pandemic has placed on the economy.

“If you’re wondering why your weave or your motherf—king Fashion Nova motherf—king packages haven’t arrived? Guess what, bitch? Coronavirus!” she said. “I’m telling you s—t is real. S—t is getting real. Ohh! Bitch, I’m scared.”

One questions does remain, however. How does Cardi B wash her hands with those nails?

Source: Page Six