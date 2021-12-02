Cardi B is Playboy’s first ever Creative Director

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 02: Cardi B attends The Big Game Weekend at The Dome Miami on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Cardi B has been named Playboy’s First-Ever Creative Director in Residence, it was announced today.

In her new role, she will provide artistic direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations, and more. Additionally, Cardi will serve as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of Playboy’s new creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD.

This is the latest venture for the 29-year-old Rapper. She recently launched Whipshots, a vodka-infused whipped cream, which sold out in minutes.

Meantime, Cardi recently earned her second Diamond single with Maroon 5 “Girls Like You,” which has moved over 10 million units in the U.S.

She becomes the first female rapper with two Diamond singles and the third woman ever to achieve the feat.

