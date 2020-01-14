Cardi B hints she may run for Congress

Cardi B hinted in a series of tweets Sunday that she may launch a congressional run.

“I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment [sic],” the Grammy-winning artist tweeted.

The “Money” rapper went on to comment on nations starting wars, which could be in reference to rising tensions between the US and Iran, though she did not specify.

“Like I was watching War documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American,” Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, wrote.

As for what office she would run for, the rapper said she has one position in mind.

“I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table,” she tweeted.

Cardi added that she planned to make a video and share more details of her political aspirations “another day.”

The politically active hitmaker has long identified as a Democrat and has been public on her feelings about President Trump.

Last January, Cardi went on an expletive-filled rant slamming the partial government shutdown and furloughed federal employees being forced to work without pay as a result of Trump’s fight for border-wall funding.

“I just wanna remind you that it’s been a little bit over three weeks,” the rapper said in her now-viral Instagram video, “Trump is now ordering … federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid.

“This s–t is really f–king serious, bro. This s–t is crazy. Our country is in a hellhole now — all for a f–king wall,” Cardi raved.

The “I Like It” rapper endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) in the 2020 Democratic primary last summer and filmed a promotional video for his campaign with the Vermont senator himself.

 

Source: Page Six

