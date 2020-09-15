Cardi B files for divorce from Offset

Rappers Cardi B and Offset are officially calling it quits after three years of marriage.

The “WAP” rapper filed for divorce at an Atlanta courthouse today, reportedly after finding out the Migos rapper had been unfaithful yet again.

The pair share 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari.

Cardi and Offset’s divorce follows previous accusations of Offset’s infidelity. In January 2018, Cardi outwardly confirmed Offset was at the center of a sex tape cheating scandal after rumors of a video and alleged liaison with another woman surfaced in December 2017, three months after the couple had secretly tied the knot.

The pair stayed together in the following months, and Cardi revealed in April 2018 that she and Offset were expecting. While performing her single “Be Careful,” reportedly inspired by Offset’s infidelity, Cardi showed off her baby bump for the first time.

Then on July 10, 2018, Cardi gave birth to their daughter Kulture.