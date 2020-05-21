Cardi B debuts colorful new butterfly back tattoo

Cardi B‘s got some brand-new ink.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her colorful new back tattoo, which features vibrant florals along with a giant butterfly, on her Instagram Stories.

Cardi also shared that she has two more sessions to go with artist Jamie Schene of Union3Tattoo before the sprawling piece is complete. In Southern California, where Schene’s studio is located, restrictions are still in place for tattoo shops in light of Governor Gavin Newsom’s gradual reopening plans.

But the “Be Careful” hitmaker’s not the only star to unveil new body art during lockdown; Paris Jackson recently added an uplifting quote by J.R.R. Tolkien and gave herself a foot tattoo at home, while model Kaia Gerber similarly took things into her own hands with a DIY stick-and-poke design.

Suffice it to say Cardi will be looking a little more colorful post-quarantine.

Source: Page Six