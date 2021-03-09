Cardi B creates History!! Bodak Yellow Now certified Diamond

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Cardi B can buy as many bloody shoes as she wants now.

The Recording Industry Association of America dropped the news that Cardi B’s breakout hit “Bodak Yellow” is now certified diamond, having sold over 10 million copies.

Cardi is the first female rapper in history to do it!

In a video posted on Twitter, Cardi found out as a team member pulled a sheet off the record. “It’s diamond? For real?” she asked. “For real?” “Bodak Yellow” has already smashed records.

The song first landed Cardi in the top ten, making her the first female rapper to do so since Nicki Minaj, and was at one point the longest-running Billboard No. 1 song by a female rapper.

Cardi B is slated to perform at the Grammys for this Sunday!

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....