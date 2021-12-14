Cardi B bags another Diamond Selling Single

Cardi B has bagged another diamond selling single-“I Like It”- which has now been, diamond-certified by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The Latin-trap summer banger, which features J Balvin and Bad Bunny, has moved 10 million units.

According to the RIAA, one equivalent song unit is equal to a single digital song sale, or 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams.

She became the first female rapper to have a diamond-certified song earlier this year with her major-label debut single “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves).” “I Like It” is now Cardi’s third diamond-certified smash, following “Bodak Yellow” and “Girls Like You” by Maroon 5, which hit the record on Nov. 29, according to the RIAA’s website.

“I Like It” was released on May 25, 2018, as a single from Cardi’s debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy.

The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 in July 2018, which, at the time, made Cardi the first female rapper with two No. 1 singles, following “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves),” and earned Balvin and Bad Bunny their respective first Hot 100 chart-toppers.” “I Like It” was nominated for record of the year at the 2019 Grammy Awards, where its parent album Invasion of Privacy won best rap album.