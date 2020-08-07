Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Drop Video For New Song “WAP”

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have released their new song “WAP,” which they’d teased earlier this week.

They’ve also shared an accompanying video directed by Colin Tilley.

Cardi claimed on Instagram that the video features the “wet and gushy” censored version of the song.

“The song was so nasty that YouTube was like ‘hold on, wait a minute, that song might be too goddamn nasty,’” she said.

Cardi has been a guest on tracks with Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, and Offset since releasing Invasion of Privacy in 2018.

“WAP” is her first single as a lead artist since last year’s “Press.”

“WAP” is also the first new music released by Meg since she was injured in a mid-July shooting.

The Cardi collaboration also follows June’s “Girls in the Hood,” the Beyoncé remix of “Savage,” and her March release Suga.