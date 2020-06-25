Cardi B and daughter Kulture wear matching Burberry berets and skirts

Cardi B and daughter Kulture take mommy-and-me to a new level.

The rapper, 27, and her 2-year-old matched in Burberry outfits, including berets with pins ($350) and a pleated miniskirt ($170 for kids version) both in the British brand’s signature vintage check print, in a photo posted to Instagram.

BUUUURRRRRR

While Kulture wore velcro sneakers ($220), Cardi accessorized with white pumps. Both wore long-sleeved white shirts.

Cardi B has been experimenting with Kulture’s wardrobe during the coronavirus pandemic. She recently dressed the tot in a rainbow dress and “Bardi Gang” fur jacket to celebrate Pride Month and the two matched with dad Offset in Chrome Hearts sweatsuits for Mother’s Day.

 

Source: Page Six

